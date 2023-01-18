Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 94.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 42.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,710 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

