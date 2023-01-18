Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,359,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,448,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,099,000 after acquiring an additional 581,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,459,000 after acquiring an additional 178,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ARE opened at $156.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.24 and its 200 day moving average is $149.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also

