Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 52 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after acquiring an additional 366,879 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SBA Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SBA Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,081.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $302.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.00. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.27.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

