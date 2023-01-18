Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 30.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,137,000 after buying an additional 2,553,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 16.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,530,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,148,000 after buying an additional 1,049,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 298.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after buying an additional 561,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 68.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 456,966 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

