Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

BAH opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

