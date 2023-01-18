Atria Investments LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 203.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 187,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 125,853 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,493,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58,152 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CFO opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $61.66 and a twelve month high of $75.47.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

