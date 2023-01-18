Atria Investments LLC Boosts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.87 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.07.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

