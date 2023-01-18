NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

