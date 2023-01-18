NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 385,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 132,115 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 132,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $224.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.39.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.93%. The business had revenue of $657.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

