Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after buying an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $224.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $230.27. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

