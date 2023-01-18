NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

