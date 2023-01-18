NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $245,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.87.

EPAM stock opened at $357.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.10. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $531.26.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

