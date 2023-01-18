Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 273,791 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 273,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,723,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Principal Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ PFG opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

