1,038,506 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,038,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,750,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of Paramount Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

