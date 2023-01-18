Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $18.10 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,685,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658,601 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

