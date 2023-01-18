Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Gartner were worth $19,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,260,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

IT stock opened at $333.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

