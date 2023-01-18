Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,214 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $18,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Nasdaq by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.