Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $18.91 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $570.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.3 %

NOC stock opened at $455.57 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $521.79 and its 200-day moving average is $499.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.