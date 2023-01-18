Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,685,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,098,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Amcor by 27.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

