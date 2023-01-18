110,551 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,179,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of VeriSign as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $214.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.01 and its 200 day moving average is $190.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $3,041,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,648,794.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,596 shares of company stock valued at $12,921,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

