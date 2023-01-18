Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 9,165 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of UDR worth $18,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 10,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

NYSE UDR opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

