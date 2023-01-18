United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.50-$1.00 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.12.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.15.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 151.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 255.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 53.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.