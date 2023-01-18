Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.00 million-$161.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.71 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $54.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $540,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,340 shares of company stock worth $1,643,954. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

