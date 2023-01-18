Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.00 million-$161.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.71 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.17 EPS.
PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.
NASDAQ PRGS opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $54.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $540,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,340 shares of company stock worth $1,643,954. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
