PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.20

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and traded as low as $33.35. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $70.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 million. PhenixFIN had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PhenixFIN Co. ( NYSE:PFX Get Rating ) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the quarter. PhenixFIN comprises 2.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned about 4.15% of PhenixFIN worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

