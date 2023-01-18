PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.20

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and traded as low as $33.35. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $70.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 million. PhenixFIN had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
