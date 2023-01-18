Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $817,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $459,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $459,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,390 shares of company stock worth $14,803,813. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.