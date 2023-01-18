Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.21.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TFC opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.