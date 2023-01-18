Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,092,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,926,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,869,000 after buying an additional 213,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

