Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,519 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after acquiring an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 791,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,935,000 after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,200,000 after acquiring an additional 85,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $129.84 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

