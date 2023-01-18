Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,655,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 753,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC stock opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $127.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.95.

