Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,889 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

SPGI opened at $367.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.61. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $434.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

