Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after acquiring an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after acquiring an additional 435,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $232.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.45. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

