Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.59% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.323 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

