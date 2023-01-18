Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $315.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.19. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

