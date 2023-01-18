Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,644 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

FMB stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

