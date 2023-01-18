Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 357.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,994 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68.

