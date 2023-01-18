Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,683 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 20,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $36,098,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $118.64 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $173.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

