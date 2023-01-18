Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,736 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £130 ($158.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,509.78.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.21 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

