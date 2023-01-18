Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.29. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

