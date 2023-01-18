Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 40.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $310.30 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.29.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.