Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 559.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $104,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $136,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS:OMFL opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73.

