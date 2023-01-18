CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.17% of CION Investment worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CION. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,865,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $4,190,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth $4,622,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in CION Investment by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 669,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,010 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $593.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.49.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.16 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.