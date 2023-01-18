Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 204.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of -287.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.36.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at $325,103,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.31.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

