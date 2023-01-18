Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.