Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,673 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.85% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOG opened at $176.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day moving average is $171.75. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.07.

