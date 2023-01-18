Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,082 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,394 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average of $96.99. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $165.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.32.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.