Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -95.44, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

