Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $793,975,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,566,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,347,000 after purchasing an additional 570,608 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,920,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,587,000 after acquiring an additional 303,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $266,837,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RRX opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $169.92.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

RRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

