Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.87.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

EPAM opened at $357.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.10. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $531.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.