BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of BlackLine worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BlackLine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $30,771.25. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,453 shares of company stock valued at $440,251 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.