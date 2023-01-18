Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 73,559,940 shares changing hands.

Tower Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.22. The firm has a market cap of £7.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Tower Resources

(Get Rating)

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.